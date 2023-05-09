NDC primaries: Dr. Duffuor is engaging in desperate politicking; he’s being childish – Sam George

09.05.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has lambasted National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful Dr. Kwabena Duffuor over what he describes as desperate politicking.

According to Sam George, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana is being childish in the race for the flagbearer elections.

“It is childish for an 80-year-old man to be engaged in such desperate politicking because he wants to be elected flagbearer,” the Ningo Prampram MP said in an interview with TV3.

He was commenting on Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s claim that he has a better track record than former President John Dramani Mahama.

Sam George however indicated that Dr. Duffuor has no track record. According to him,Dr. Duffuor can only ride on the back of the records of John Dramani Mahama in the unlikely event that he wins the NDC presidential primaries.

“When Dr. Duffuor makes such comments you should ask him in the very unlikely event, in the 0.0001per cent probability chance that he becomes the flagbearer of the NDC, whose records is he going to campaign on? Is it not John Mahama’s records? Mr. Duffuor has no record. He was the Minister in the government when John Mahama was the Vice President, Monkeys play by sizes. He cannot compare himself with Former President Mahama,” Sam George stressed.

The MP continued, “President Mahama has a track record as president, he has a track record as an appointee of Mr. Mahama’s government because Mr. Mahama and President Mills formed the government and appointed him.

“Everything he has achieved or claimed to have achieved was at the direction and behests of Prof Mills and Mr. Mahama.”

Sam George is confident in John Dramani Mahama to win the primaries and lead the NDC win the 2024 General Elections.