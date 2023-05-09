ModernGhana logo
‘I will establish farmer service center in every district in Ghana’ - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to establish farmer service centers in all districts across the country if he is elected in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Mahama made this promise during a campaign tour in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Mahama, who is seeking a second term in office, highlighted the critical role farmers play in the country's economy and the need to support them to increase productivity.

He noted that the centers will offer services such as the provision of improved seeds, fertilizers, and extension services to farmers in rural areas.

According to Mahama, the farmer service centers will be equipped with modern facilities to support farmers in every district across the country.

He further explained that the centers would provide a one-stop-shop for farmers to access various services and improve their yields, contributing to food security in the country.

“We are going to establish in every district a farmers’ service center. If you want your fertilizer, you’ll get it there. You want a tractor to plough for you, you’ll get it there. If you want a harrow, you’ll get it there. Anything a farmer needs to work, you’ll get it there. If you don’t have money, it doesn’t matter - they’ll record it. After you harvest and you sell, just walk to the farmers' service center and go and pay. That’s all,” he explained.

Gideon Afful Amoako
