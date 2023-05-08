National Cathedral: There're more discoveries than we think — Ablakwa

More revelations about the controversial National Cathedral project are being laid on the table of truth after the majority of Ghanaians are itching to hear more.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is already in the United States of America (USA) for more investigations about the brouhaha surrounding the National Cathedral.

Today on 3FM's Sunrise Show, he explained that due to the discoveries, all investigations would be summed up in seven episodes.

Host of the show Johnnie Hughes quizzed Ablakwa when the National Cathedral transitioned from a personal to national project.

In response, he said “In my understanding of national projects are formulated looking at the constitutional requirements, the at the standing orders of parliament, this project does not qualify. The President said that this a personal pledge to God.

“Indeed when he(President) met the clergy the first time, he told them it is a personal pledge and he was calling on them to assist the Christian community to assist him fulfill a personal pledge.

“If you read Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' explosive resignation letter, that they were told this was a private project and suddenly, they realized that there all of this revelation that have been put out about copious withdrawals from public funds and couldn't leave with his conscious looking at what was going on. I am clear in my mind that as to when this transition happened that why we have insisted that Article 178 of the constitution has been violated. You don't use public funds no matter where you're taking it from. Whether it's claimed in contingency voting.

“This is a public fund, not your(President Akufo-Addo) money once you are using our taxes. We know now that GHS339 million has been used at the time the exchange rate was $58.1 billion.”

He added “There is no structure and you have contractors who have abandoned sites one than a year saying that they were not receiving funds for the projects. So March 14, 2022 the abandoned site due to lack of payment.

“All these unconstitutional withdrawals, where did the money go?. This is a scandalous project. You can't describe this as a national project.”

