You can’t come from China and dictate to us; even Akufo-Addo can’t stop workers from unionising – TUC slams Sunon Asogli

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana has assured that it will be fully represented on Tuesday, May 9, when the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) stages its demonstration against Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited.

According to the leadership of GMWU, the demonstration has become necessary after calls on the management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd and all the authorities concerned to ensure that all the three local union leaders of the company whose appointments were wrongfully terminated are reinstated has fallen on deaf ears.

GMWU also argues that the several calls to the Management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd to refrain from acts of intimidation, fear, and panic being unleashed on its members in the company have yielded no result.

Further convinced that Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited is abusing and violating workers’ rights, by preventing them from freely choosing to exercise their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Ghana, labour laws, and ILO Conventions 87 (Right to Freedom of Association) and 98 (Right to Organize and Collective Bargaining), the leadership of GMWU insists that the time to rise up against such conduct from the Chinese-owned company is now.

Speaking at the emergency meeting of the National Executive Council of the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union held on Monday, May 8, TUC Secretary-General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah admonished all labour unions to get involved to fight for the reinstatement of the sacked workers.

He argued that in a country where President Akufo-Addo cannot stop any worker from joining a union, the management of Sunon Asogli must not be allowed to sack staff and have their way just because they joined a union.

“This is not the time for long talks. The time for meetings is over. It is time to act now and I’m glad that you are ready for it. Our demand is simple. Our three brothers should be reinstated now. They have done nothing wrong. They only wanted to exercise their rights under the constitution of the country.

“Even the President of Ghana cannot stop us from joining a union not to talk of someone coming from China. No amount of investment can buy our rights. Not in our own country,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said.

Tomorrow, GMWU with support from TUC will picket at Kpone close to the premises of Sunon Asogli to demand the reinstatement of all three sacked staff.