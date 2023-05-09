Ahennanahemaa of Kwahu Ahinase solicits support to build Crises Resources Centre

Ohemaa Ofosua Aduanwomah Amoakoa Oseiadeyo Ahoufe

Ohemaa Ofosua Aduanwomah Amoakoa Oseiadeyo Ahoufe, the Ahennanahemaa of Kwahu Ahinase in the Kwahu East District has appealed to the general public to support her build a Crises Resources Centre for the Ahinase community.

Speaking to the media in an interview, Ohemaa Ahoufe, also the Queen Mother of the Kwahuman Association of Minnesota in the United States of America stated that the groundbreaking for the project would take place as part of activities to commemorate her one-year installation as the Ahennanahemaa which had been slated for August 12 this year.

She added, there was going to be a durbar and fundraising to canvass for more resources in aid of the project, while an education fund would be launched to promote access to quality education, a health walk and screening exercise.

She said the Crises Resources Centre would comprise of a first aid clinic, pre school, shop, warehouse and a donation centre to promote the socio-economic development of the community members who are predominantly farmers.

Ohemaa Ahoufe noted the community was underdeveloped and lacked many basic social amenities, however under her "Promoting Villages to Cities Campaign’’ she intended to bridge the gap between villages and cities with Ahinase being one of the adopted communities for the initiative.

She stated, through the initiative a place of convenience had been constructed for the community to reduce open defecation.

She noted though she harboured such a good initiative, it required the collective effort of all Ghanaians to be able to achieve this desire and therefore appealed to Kwahu residents both home and diaspora to assist her build the Crises Centre, which she believed would help improve the livelihood of the people.