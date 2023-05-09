Akropong Court remands landlord who butchered family of three at Adankwame

09.05.2023 LISTEN

The Akropong District Court has remanded a 35-year-old farmer into Police custody for allegedly hacking a one and half-year-old boy to death after butchering a family of three at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Emmanuel Agyei was hauled before the court on Monday, May 8 2023 after he allegedly attacked the family of three and killed one in the process.

Emmanuel Agyei has been charged with two counts of causing harm contrary to section 69 of Act 2960 and murder, contrary to section 46 of Act 2960 of the 1992 Constitution.

His plea was not taken by the court during his first appearance.

He will reappear before the court again on May 22 2023.

The Prosecution, Detective Inspector Alex Agberkornu told the Court presided over by His Worship Alfred Rockson Kpodo that on May 5, this year, the accused had an argument with one Mr Obed Asamoah, for renting a room in a house his late father left behind from his mother without his consent.

Detective Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu further revealed that, the suspect after the argument entered his room and brought out a sharp machete and inflicted multiple wounds on the tenant, Mr Obed Asamoah, his one and half-year-old son Samuel Kwame Amo and his 19-year-old daughter, Bridget Owusu.

The toddler according to the prosecution was confirmed dead after the three were rushed to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Detective Inspector Agborkornu noted that the suspect who went into hiding after the alleged murder asked a pastor in the area to accompany him to the police station to report himself.

He was subsequently arrested upon arrival at the Adankwame police station.

He noted that the two victims are responding to treatment while the body of the deceased has been preserved at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

Uncle of the deceased, Osei Bonsi Mathias in an interview with this reporter after the court proceedings said he had faith in the judicial system of the country.

He was optimistic that, their family will get justice now that the suspect has been arrested and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He however appealed to the prosecution to speed up the investigations.