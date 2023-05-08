EPA urge chuches to produce permit or risk closing down

08.05.2023 LISTEN

The Volta Region's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced plans to close churches that are functioning without the required license.

Hope Smith Lomotey, the EPA's director for the Volta Region, told Citi News in Accra that the action in question is pertinent since certain churches have disregarded EPA guidelines governing the creation and operations of a church.

He further stated even though some churches have the required permit to operate in authorized areas they are still functioning with the old license.

"We are re-registering those [Churches] who have not yet filed for permission, although some have done so. The difficulty we face is that the majority of these churches establish themselves before applying for regularization,” Hope Lomotey insisted.

He continued by saying that the upcoming exercise would address other issues with churches producing sounds above the required thresholds set up by the Ghana Standards Authority and the EPA maximum permitted ambient noise levels for residential areas as 55 decibels (dB) during the day and 48 dB at night.