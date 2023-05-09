ModernGhana logo
Asante Akyem Central MCE awarded most outstanding politician in Ashanti Region in 2023

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Asante Akyem Central Assembly, Robert Kwakye, has been awarded as the most outstanding politician in the Ashanti Region at the 2023 edition of the Career Excellence Awards (CEA).

Mr Prince Gyasi Antwi, Director of (CEA), organisers of the awards, said the MCE won the award for his outstanding leadership qualities, trustworthiness, zeal to develop his municipality, and his quest to improve the welfare of people.

He noted that the Career Excellence Awards was an extension of Domfo Foundation, a non-profit organization which had been holding a series of programs to support the vulnerable for the last ten years.

"Our foundation has extremes of activities, and this award is just one of them, we believe strongly that, honor and recognition is the best form of motivation hence organizing the awards," he stated.

He noted that many individuals were sacrificing their lives and resources for the betterment of the country and the organization decided to recognize their meritorious and outstanding achievements.

Held at the Prempeh Assembly Hall on Friday, May 5, 2023, a total of 33 outstanding individuals were awarded across all sectors of development.

In his acceptance speech, the MCE thanked the directors of Donfa Foundation, and Career Excellence Awards for the recognition and also thanked the assembly members, chiefs, and staff of the Asante Akyem Central for their unwavering support.

He acknowledged that he could not have worked on many projects in the municipality without the support of residents in the area.

Talking about his achievements, he said his tenure witnessed a lot of developmental projects, and the provision of farming inputs such as high-quality seeds, fertilisers, insecticides, pesticides, etc to support the activities of farmers in the electoral areas within the municipality.

He however called on the youth in the country to brighten the corner they find themselves, adding that there are people who will always see and recognize them.

