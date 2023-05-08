ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo holds bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister

08.05.2023 LISTEN

President of the republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post confirmed an ongoing discussion with the prime minister of the government of Canada, his excellency Justin Trudeau, in Londo.

The post revealed, “On Sunday 7th May 2023, I held bilateral discussions with the prime minister of the Government of Canada, His Excellency Justin Trudeau, in London.

“Our talks centred on strengthening the ties of co-operation and bonds of friendship between Ghana and Canada.”

Canada is amongst the first countries to acknowledge Ghana’s independence in 1957 and established its first Africa bilateral development program.

The two countries have collaborated together in conducting successful initiatives such as the International Civic Aviation Organization(ICAO), International Criminal Court (ICC) and United Nations (UN).

Over the past 60 years, Canada has supported ties with Ghana by intervening and providing 2.5 billion dollars in development assistance.

In particular, for rural communities in the north, these interventions have improved agricultural systems, livelihoods and food security.

Canada continues to work with the government on projects like "Ghana Beyond Aid" and a fund for local initiatives to strengthen human rights, democracy, and women's participation in peace and security activities as well as local companies in Ghana.

