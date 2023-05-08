This is Mahama’s time to lead NDC; he will rescue Ghana, resurrect the economy – Haruna Iddrisu

Former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that John Dramani Mahama has his full support to become flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at the campaign rally of the former President in Tamale South on Monday, May 8, the MP said he has no doubt that the time has come for Mahama to become President again.

According to him, the frontrunner in the NDC flagbearer race will not only rescue Ghana from the bad government of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) but will also restore the ailing economy.

“It is John Mahama’s time, his time to lead the NDC, his time to lead and save this country and save the economy of Ghana and save jobs and inspire hopes in the youth of our country. It is the time for John Mahama to rescue Ghana and rescue the Ghanaian economy,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

At the rally, John Dramani Mahama promised to reward all party executives and members who will work hard to secure victory for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

He indicated that the good cooks in the NDC will be given jobs as caterers under the school feeding programme.

“We are also going to reward you and so any branch that gets the target votes that we are going to give, all the nine-member executives, we are going to give you a very handsome reward so that we can work hard.

“If we are hiring school feeding caterers, our women organizers too know how to cook, we will come and take our women organisers and you also go and cook for the primary school children and make some money for yourselves and so you are going to get your fair share of everything the country has to offer,” John Dramani Mahama said.