ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.05.2023 Social News

Choose a career that will put food on the table, not only passion — Daniel Fenyi

By Eric Murphy Asare || Contributor
Choose a career that will put food on the table, not only passion — Daniel Fenyi
08.05.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Daniel Fenyi, an Educationist and a certified counsellor, recently shared some valuable advice with Ghana Universities Journal regarding career paths.

During a two-hour visual discussion organized by Ghana Universities Journal on the theme, "Relationships and Careers," Mr. Fenyi encouraged young people to be cautious and thoughtful about their career choices.

One of Mr. Fenyi's key points was that young people must engage with their families, spouses, or partners before choosing a specific career path.

He specifically cited careers in politics, noting that such a career path can be risky and require extensive consideration beforehand.

He also cautioned against choosing a career based solely on passion, suggesting that young people should prioritize choosing a career path that will offer them financial security and stability.

Mr. Fenyi also emphasized the importance of building networks and utilizing social media to commercialize skills and gain exposure. He stressed that computer skills have become an essential basic need, and encouraged young people to acquire these skills early on in their career planning.

Finally, he emphasized the benefits of volunteering as a way to gain experience and build a network of contacts within one's field of interest.

In conclusion, Mr. Daniel Fenyi's advice contained many useful insights for young people thinking about their career paths.

Emphasizing the importance of careful consideration, financial security and networking, Mr. Fenyi provided key guidance for those seeking to build long-term success and stability in their chosen careers.

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Tipper truck runs into Bishop Obinims family house at Heman, three injured Tipper truck runs into Bishop Obinim’s family house at Heman, three injured

1 hour ago

Akropong Court remands landlord who butchered family of three at Adankwame Akropong Court remands landlord who butchered family of three at Adankwame

2 hours ago

Choose a career that will put food on the table, not only passion — Daniel Fenyi Choose a career that will put food on the table, not only passion — Daniel Fenyi...

2 hours ago

It's logically right to have sex before marriage — Relationship expert It's logically right to have sex before marriage — Relationship expert

3 hours ago

EPA urge chuches to produce permit or risk closing down EPA urge chuches to produce permit or risk closing down

3 hours ago

Major Mahama Trial: Charles Kwaning denies involvement in lynching Major Mahama Trial: Charles Kwaning denies involvement in lynching

4 hours ago

National Cathedral: There're more discoveries than we think — Ablakwa National Cathedral: There're more discoveries than we think — Ablakwa

4 hours ago

Farmer files suit to stop passage of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill Farmer files suit to stop passage of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

4 hours ago

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo's trial adjourned, pending stay of proceedings Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo's trial adjourned, pending stay of proceedings

4 hours ago

Galamsey report: I had to be brutally honest with Akufo-Addo — Prof. Frimpong-Boateng Galamsey report: I had to be brutally honest with Akufo-Addo — Prof. Frimpong-Bo...

Latest: News
body-container-line