There are no plans for lawyers to write an exam before their licenses are renewed – GLC clarifies

The General Legal Council (GLC) has issued a press release to clarify an erroneous reportage in the media alleging that Lawyers will be required to write an exam before their licences are renewed.

In its release dated May 8, GLC said the false reportage is drawn from a speech delivered by His Lordship the Chief Justice, Kwasi Annin-Yeboah at the enrolment ceremony of 196 Lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, May 5.

In his speech, the Chief Justice on behalf of the General Legal Council, informed the new Lawyers of an initiative of the General Legal Council, which was impending.

"Lawyers in the country will soon be mandated to complete a minimum of a 12-hour professional development programme in a year before the renewal of their licence. This is to help broaden their knowledge and contribute to their growth in the profession.

“In line with that, plans were far advanced to make the programme, which was enshrined in the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 2020 (Legislative Instrument 2423) a prerequisite for the issuance of a practising licence to all lawyers under the Legal Profession Bill which would soon be made a law,” Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said.

It is from this part of the speech that has been reported to mean that Lawyers shall now be required to write exams before renewal of their license.

But the release from the General Legal Council has explained that the part of the speech does not in any way mean there will be an exam.

However, it notes that just as practiced in other parts of the world, lawyers will be required to undertake Continuing Professional Development.

“There was no mention of Lawyers being required to write examinations at all before a renewal of Licence and indeed no such amendment to the Law is about to be made.

"The requirement for Lawyers to complete Continuing Professional Development before the renewal of a practicing licence, is a standard requirement in some jurisdictions around the world. This practice is aimed at sharpening the skills of Lawyers and keeping them abreast with recent developments in the Law for the benefit of the clients they serve,” the release from the General Legal Council explained.