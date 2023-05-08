Jonh Kumah donates Ghc100,000 to Afia Kobi Ampem SHS Engineering Club

The Deputy Finance Minister and the Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency, Jonh Ampontuah Kumah has donated Ghc100,000 to the Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School for building and flying an aeroplane.

The donation come days after the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM broadcast a video of the school flying an aeroplane.

The minister has also pledged to construct an ultramodern ICT center for the school which will provide a special place for the engineering club to continue their good work.

Speaking to this reporter, Hon John Kumah said the gesture was to motivate the students to do more and come out with more innovative crafts capable of solving societal problems.

He presented the cash on Saturday, May 6, 2023 when he visited the school.

Government support

The Deputy Finance Minister however pledged government’s support to the students.

"Even though I can in my individual capacity support the students, I can still assure you of government’s total support of this project.

"We will work together to get funding from both local and international sources to push you forward and I want to encourage you to come out with a man-craft in the near future," he stated.

Receiving the money on behalf of the Engineering Club, the Headmistress of the school, Madam Silvia Newton thanked the MP for the kind gesture.

She noted that the donation will go along to help with the procurement of materials for other innovative crafts.

She however called on other individuals and cooperate firms to support the students financially in their craft.

Engineering Club's readiness

The lead Engineer Mr Ferdinand Sam, who is the brain behind the various innovative projects in the school, said they were ready to commercialize their crafts with the right support.

He noted that the school was ever ready to build man-crafts for the country’s security agencies such as the Army, Police, Fire Service and Navy.

He noted that they have already created a blueprint for watercraft which can detect minerals and missing persons in the vast and deep river, delivery drones rockets among others.

He urged authorities in the country to believe and invest in them to achieve something tangible for the nation.

Background

The Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS in April 2023, designed and flew a jet aircraft as part of their project work in the school.

This is the maiden flight for a Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft made by Afua Kobi Ampem Girls SHS Engineering Club and was led by Mr Daniel Opoku (OMEGA), Project Coordinator with Mr Alex Duodu, Mr Bismark Owusu and Mr Ferdinand Sam as Project Engineers.

Video of the project has since gone viral following a publication by the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 on its prime-time afternoon political show "Dwabrem" hosted by Prince Ade (D. O. K Cash).

In the viral video, the team took the aircraft to the field to test-fly it, and to the astonishment of other students present, the plane flew at a very high altitude without any problem.

The project has since caught the attention of millions of Ghanaians with many calling on the government and other stakeholders in the education sector to support the students to do more.