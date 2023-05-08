ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.05.2023 Headlines

Dagbon FM Journalist beaters arrested by Tamale District Police

Dagbon FM Journalist beaters arrested by Tamale District Police
08.05.2023 LISTEN

Former Northern Regional National Democratic Congress Communications officer, Iddrisu Hardi Pagzaa was seen in a disturbing video issuing an assault on a journalist at Dagbon FM, in Tamale.

The suspect reportedly turned himself in to the police on Monday morning.

According to the accused's lawyer Saulisu Biawurbe, a police inquiry bail will be filed for his release as the investigation continue.

The radio presenter with Tamale-based Dagbon FM, Abubakari Sadiq Gariba was attacked by a former Northern Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hardi Pagzaa on May 3.

In a video circulating on social media, Mr. Pagzaa and one other man were seen storming the studio of Dagbon Radio.

The two men held up the presenter who was at the point hosting a show and threatened to slap him if he makes a comment.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dagbon FM Journalist beaters arrested by Tamale District Police Dagbon FM Journalist beaters arrested by Tamale District Police

2 hours ago

This is Mahamas time to lead NDC; he will rescue Ghana, resurrect the economy – Haruna Iddrisu This is Mahama’s time to lead NDC; he will rescue Ghana, resurrect the economy –...

2 hours ago

There are no plans for lawyers to write an exam before their licenses are renewed – GLC clarifies There are no plans for lawyers to write an exam before their licenses are renewe...

2 hours ago

National Cathedral: We've not registered a subsidiary in US — Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah National Cathedral: We've not registered a subsidiary in US — Dr. Paul Opoku Men...

2 hours ago

Mahama promises to reward NDC women organisers with school feeding catering jobs Mahama promises to reward NDC women organisers with school feeding catering jobs

2 hours ago

ER: Missing 6-month-old baby found dead in polytank at Nkurakan E/R: Missing 6-month-old baby found dead in polytank at Nkurakan

2 hours ago

Google warns against new phishing attack on Gmail and YouTube Users Google warns against new phishing attack on Gmail and YouTube Users

2 hours ago

Kangen Water unregistered — FDA cautions public Kangen Water unregistered — FDA cautions public

3 hours ago

This is a matter of life and death — Pensioners continue picketing at finance ministry over unpaid coupons This is a matter of life and death — Pensioners continue picketing at finance mi...

Latest: News
body-container-line