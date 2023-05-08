Dagbon FM Journalist beaters arrested by Tamale District Police

08.05.2023 LISTEN

Former Northern Regional National Democratic Congress Communications officer, Iddrisu Hardi Pagzaa was seen in a disturbing video issuing an assault on a journalist at Dagbon FM, in Tamale.

The suspect reportedly turned himself in to the police on Monday morning.

According to the accused's lawyer Saulisu Biawurbe, a police inquiry bail will be filed for his release as the investigation continue.

The radio presenter with Tamale-based Dagbon FM, Abubakari Sadiq Gariba was attacked by a former Northern Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hardi Pagzaa on May 3.

In a video circulating on social media, Mr. Pagzaa and one other man were seen storming the studio of Dagbon Radio.

The two men held up the presenter who was at the point hosting a show and threatened to slap him if he makes a comment.