National Cathedral: We've not registered a subsidiary in US — Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah

Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Ghana has denied claims that the organization has registered a subsidiary in the United States.

According to him, the organization has only registered a special-purpose vehicle in the US for fundraising purposes.

Speaking on GTV Breakfast earlier today, Dr. Mensah emphasized the importance of verifying information before making accusations against people or organizations.

He noted that the idea of rushing to tarnish people's reputations without facts is a bad practice that should be avoided.

This comes after the North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made allegations in his recent 'expose' where he claim to have uncovered "sickening rot" in the National Cathedral project during his recent trip to the United States of America.

The National Cathedral project has been the subject of controversy in recent times, with concerns raised about the source of funding for the project and its relevance in the midst of the economic crisis.

Some Ghanaians have raised concerns about the government's involvement in the project, the cost of the project, and the use of public funds for the construction of a facility the President promised God in 2016.

However, the government has defended the project, stating that it will serve as a symbol of national unity and bring economic benefits to the country.

“The interdenominational national cathedral will help unify the Christian community and thereby help promote national unity and social cohesion,” President Akufo-Addo said at the sod-cutting ceremony in 2020.