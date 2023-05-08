ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kangen Water unregistered — FDA cautions public

By Grace Acheampong, ISD|| contributor
Social News Kangen Water unregistered — FDA cautions public
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is cautioning the public about an unregistered product, Kangen Water, which the producers claim to be 100% alkaline in the market.

According to a statement from the FDA, the manufacturer previously obtained an FDA registration number for the production of drinking water. However, the producer has opted to misrepresent the FDA number by using it for its 100% alkaline water that is being promoted and advertised with claims of medical and healing capabilities.

FDA said the medicinal and healing properties of the product, as being advertised have not been subjected to any scientific analysis and, therefore, the Authority cannot guarantee its efficacy and safety for these claims.

“Section 100 (1) of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851) makes it an offence to advertise food as a preventive or cure for a disease, disorder or an abnormal physical state. Additionally, Act 851 prohibits advertisement for the treatment of diseases such as hypertension, cancer and diabetes,” it emphasized.

FDA advised the public to check the registration status of regulated products from the FDA website, http://fdaghana.gov.gh, before purchase.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kangen Water unregistered — FDA cautions public Kangen Water unregistered — FDA cautions public

2 hours ago

This is a matter of life and death — Pensioners continue picketing at finance ministry over unpaid coupons This is a matter of life and death — Pensioners continue picketing at finance mi...

2 hours ago

Moses Foh-Amoaning Executive Secretary of Anti-gay Coalition wants anti-LGBTQ NDC MPs retained in u...

2 hours ago

Ignore Prof. Frimpong Boateng, NDC outbursts; Akufo-Addo not involved in galamsey - NPP Germany Ignore Prof. Frimpong Boateng, NDC outbursts; Akufo-Addo not involved in galamse...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu is unhappy with you – Stephen Atubiga chides Mahama’s “I have no ...

3 hours ago

Carrying photocopy of driving license entirely lawful; original can be requested without impounding the vehicle - Lawyer tells Police Carrying photocopy of driving license entirely lawful; original can be requested...

3 hours ago

Stroke cases rising among young people of 40years and below in Ghana Stroke cases rising among young people of 40years and below in Ghana

3 hours ago

The accident vehicles Three persons killed in car crash on Ntoaso road

Latest: News
body-container-line