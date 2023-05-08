GIZ donate laptops to Girls-In-ICT initiative

The German Development Agency (GIZ) has donated 370 laptops to the Ministry of Communications Digitalisation (MoCD) to support the Girls in ICT Programme.

The donation would serve as an incentive for the girls who have demonstrated diligence and knowledge during the ICT training conducted across the country and motivate them to continue pursuing their interests in ICT.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ms Ama Pomaa-Boateng, who received the donation last Friday in Accra, commended GIZ Ghana for its continuous support to the Ministry's effort in bridging the digital divide through the Girls-in-ICT initiative.

“This will ensure that the girls receive a high-quality education that is up-to-date with the latest technology and best practices in the industry,” she added.

The Deputy Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Ghana, Madam Romona Simon, presenting the laptops, commended the Ministry for successfully organising the Girls-in-ICT-Day celebrations to encourage girls and women to pursue a future in ICTs.

She stated that the German government, through GIZ, was committed to supporting the Ministry to bridge the digital gender divide by providing access to digital literacy.

"The laptops are to be used as prizes for girls who excelled in their two-week training and motivate them to take up careers in ICT. These laptops will go a long way to help these girls practice what they have learnt and better develop their knowledge in ICT", she reiterated.

Over the past decade, the MoCD has celebrated this initiative in eleven regions to sensitise girls and young women about opportunities in the ICT sector and encourage them to consider studies and careers in mathematics, computer science, science, and technology (STEM).

This year's edition targets 5000 girls in Five Regions and is being celebrated on the theme: 'Digital Skills for Life.