National Cathedral: ‘Accusing people without facts bad’ - Dr Opoku Mensah reacts to ‘accusers’ 

08.05.2023

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral Ghana, Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah has expressed his displeasure at the habit of accusing people without facts.

Speaking on GTV Breakfast, Dr. Opoku Mensah described the situation as "bad" and urged people to desist from such practices.

His comments come after some individuals, notably, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, revealed in his recent ‘exposé of the National Cathedral project.

Ablakwa, who has been critical of the lack of transparency in the project, claims to have uncovered "sickening rot" during his recent trip to the United States of America.

However, Dr. Opoku Mensah refuted these claims, stating that, “the project is being funded by private individuals and organizations.”

He further explained that “the National Cathedral is not just a religious edifice but a national monument that will serve as a symbol of unity for Ghanaians, regardless of their religious affiliations.”

The National Cathedral is a multi-purpose religious center being built in the heart of Accra to serve as a venue for national events, including presidential inaugurations and state funerals.

The project has been the subject of controversy, with some critics questioning the use of public funds for its construction.