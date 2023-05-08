ModernGhana logo
Three persons killed in car crash on Ntoaso road

Three persons have been confirmed dead in a motor accident at Ntoaso in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality, in the Eastern region.

The vehicles involved were a 4×4 Kia Sorento with an unregistered number DV 9593-B and two Benz Sprinter buses with the registration numbers GW 8962-22 and GT 5596-14, respectively.

The accident occurred around 3:30 pm on Saturday, May 3.

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding Kia Sorento collided with the two buses that were parked along the stretch.

Several people sustained varying degrees of injuries and were transported to the Nsawam Government Hospital for medical attention.

Officers from the Ghana Police Service were deployed to the accident scene to investigate the matter.

