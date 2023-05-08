This is a matter of life and death — Pensioners continue picketing at finance ministry over unpaid coupons

08.05.2023 LISTEN

Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum resumed picketing outside the Ministry of Finance to reaffirm their demand for the payment of all unpaid principal and coupons today May 8, 2023.

The picketing will commence daily from 10 to 11am until their demands are met.

The convener of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi noted that the group's members are struggling to survive as a result of the difficult current economic condition.

According to him “We are saying if the government does not have anything at all, Treasury bill market is still there. They need to pay people because this is life and death.”

“We are pensioners. We need this money for important things such as drugs and upkeep. After serving the nation, you don’t expect pensioners to go through this ordeal for their own money”, he lamented.

Dr. Antwi further stated “the government is the issuer, we cannot suggest payment for the ministry [Finance] that’s why we said we are not interested in anything. If you are an issuer you plan your cash flow in such a way that you can meet the coupon and the principal payments”.

Last week, the Pensioner Bondholders Forum proposed that government look towards the treasury bills market for funds in order to settle its matured assets.

The Finance Ministry however failed to fulfil the government's commitment to pay bondholders who were exempt from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).