Jukwa Wawase: 45-year-old man butchers 21-year-old student over alleged GH₵5 theft

A 21-year-old final year student at Hemang Technical Institute, David Nkrumah, popularly known as Kweku Nkrumah, was violently attacked for allegedly stealing Gh₵5 by a 45-year-old man named Salinko in Jukwa Wawase, located in the Twifu Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8:00am.

According to Okogyeaman Seidu Abdul Ganiu from Twifo Praso-based Sweet FM, who shared the details with Modernghana news, Salinko had attended a wake keeping in Janka Bo on the Cape Coast Road.

On his way back, Salinko boarded a taxi some persons were teaching Kweku Nkrumah how to drive.

Salinko accused Kweku Nkrumah of stealing his GH₵5 after discovering it was missing. This led to a heated exchange between the two.

On the morning of Sunday, May 7, Salinko reportedly armed himself with a sharp cutlass and began looking for Nkrumah with the intention of inflicting harm.

He targeted Nkrumah's head, but the young man managed to block with his hand, resulting in a deep cut that severed his hand.

Following the attack, Salinko has filed a case against six young men, claiming they assaulted him in Jukwa Wawase.

The police are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the victim, Kweku Nkrumah, is receiving treatment at Twifu Atti Morkwa District Hospital.

The shocking incident has left the community in distress, as a promising young student's life was nearly ended.