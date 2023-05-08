ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP gov’t destroyed my banks, collapsed my business; I won’t allow them to use me against NDC – Duffuor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines NPP govt destroyed my banks, collapsed my business; I wont allow them to use me against NDC – Duffuor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has rubbished claims that he is being sponsored by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the party’s delegates in Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti region as part of his four days campaign in the region, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana accused the NPP government of destroying his banks and collapsing many of his businesses.

Dr. Duffuor urged party followers to be assured that he will never allow himself to be used by the ruling party against his own party.

“I funded the NDC so I’m NDC and nothing can change my love for NDC. The NPP destroyed my banks and tried to collapse every business under my control. I want to tell you that the NPP has hurt me more than any other member of the party.

“The NPP can never use me to destroy the NDC. My main aim is to return NDC to power to make Ghana better,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor argued.

The businessman and politician is confident about his chances of becoming the new flagbearer of the NDC.

With him as flagbearer, he believes that the opposition party will win the 2024 general elections.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

Directors of National Cathedral USA have refused to file annual tax returns since 2021 – Ablakwa Directors of National Cathedral USA have refused to file annual tax returns sinc...

17 minutes ago

Mahama calls for unity ahead of May 13 primaries Mahama calls for unity ahead of May 13 primaries

17 minutes ago

Refusal to reinstate three dismissed staff unacceptable – Mine Workers slam Sunon Asogli Refusal to reinstate three dismissed staff unacceptable – Mine Workers slam Suno...

17 minutes ago

Pensioner Bondholders to resume picketing at Finance Ministry today Pensioner Bondholders to resume picketing at Finance Ministry today

54 minutes ago

NDC primaries: Come and remove my vote from the register – Koku Anyidoho dares Asiedu Nketia NDC primaries: Come and remove my vote from the register – Koku Anyidoho dares A...

1 hour ago

Kweku Nkrumah in a dire state Jukwa Wawase: 45-year-old man butchers 21-year-old student over alleged GH₵5 the...

1 hour ago

NPP govt destroyed my banks, collapsed my business; I wont allow them to use me against NDC – Duffuor NPP gov’t destroyed my banks, collapsed my business; I won’t allow them to use m...

2 hours ago

Organised labour to demonstrate against excessive taxation Organised labour to demonstrate against excessive taxation

2 hours ago

Saki and neighbouring areas are experiencing severe water shortages Saki and neighbouring areas are experiencing severe water shortages

2 hours ago

Weighing should not stop after child turns two years – Nutritionist ‘Weighing’ should not stop after child turns two years – Nutritionist

Latest: News
body-container-line