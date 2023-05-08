NPP gov’t destroyed my banks, collapsed my business; I won’t allow them to use me against NDC – Duffuor

Flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has rubbished claims that he is being sponsored by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the party’s delegates in Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti region as part of his four days campaign in the region, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana accused the NPP government of destroying his banks and collapsing many of his businesses.

Dr. Duffuor urged party followers to be assured that he will never allow himself to be used by the ruling party against his own party.

“I funded the NDC so I’m NDC and nothing can change my love for NDC. The NPP destroyed my banks and tried to collapse every business under my control. I want to tell you that the NPP has hurt me more than any other member of the party.

“The NPP can never use me to destroy the NDC. My main aim is to return NDC to power to make Ghana better,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor argued.

The businessman and politician is confident about his chances of becoming the new flagbearer of the NDC.

With him as flagbearer, he believes that the opposition party will win the 2024 general elections.