Rotational Nurses and Midwives threaten strike over 10 months unpaid allowances

The Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association is asking the Nurses and Midwifery Council to take keen interest and ensure the payment of their 10 months outstanding allowance.

The group has in recent times been engaging various stakeholders including the Health and Finance Ministries to give them clearance for payments to be made however that has not yielded any positive results.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association, Jasper Dzorkah lamented the impact this is having on members of the association while hinting at the group's plan to withdraw their services or embark on a demonstration exercise on May 15 if government fails to pay them this week.

He however wants their professional body, the Nurses and Midwifery Council, to intervene in the matter.

“I think that everybody must have interest in what is going on. It is not fair to look at your younger ones working on an empty stomach for 10-11 solid months, and nothing has been said about it. We admit that the economy is in crisis and that we are not in normal times. But as we speak today, all MPs and Ministers are being paid. The government has ways of paying these people, so why not sort us out? It is really not necessary that every year Rotational Nurses and Midwives have to be on the streets before they are paid. It does not bring honour to the profession.

“I will call on the Nurses and Midwifery Council that they should have interest in our payments. If government fails to pay us we might be forced to strike on May 15,” Jasper Dzorkah, President of the Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association said.

—citinewsroom

