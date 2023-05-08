Saki and neighbouring areas are experiencing severe water shortages

Several localities, including Saki and its adjoining communities in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality in the Greater Accra Region, have had acute water shortages for more than six days.

Residents in Saki, Bediako, Bethlehem, Sebrepor, Community 25, and the neighbouring areas were carrying yellow gallons and basins in search of water for domestic and commercial usage.

The problem has also had an impact on nursing mothers, health facilities, and schools in the affected towns, which explains why students in these areas were always late to school.

Ms. Patricia Ansong, a Bediako Community resident, informed reporters that the problem was affecting many people in the community.

She asserted that residents would have to travel great distances to find water and that the sources of water they received for cooking and other activities were frequently unknown, posing serious health risks.

Ms. Ansong emphasized once more that efforts to bring water tankers to affected towns have been particularly challenging because of the high expense of transportation.

She further alleged that persons with reservoirs were selling a gallon of water for between GHC 2.50 and GHC 3.00, describing the scenario as unacceptable in light of the current economic circumstances.

According to an investigation, the energy supply to the pump at the water depot in Kpong, Eastern Region, was tampered with, causing water to be unavailable to families on that supply line.

Officers from Ghana Water Company Limited's Ashaiman East District, on the other hand, told locals that steps were being done to restore water supply to the affected areas as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, several crunch sessions have been happening at the Ghana Water Company's regional office in Tema to explore answers to the situation.

—CDA Consult II Contributor