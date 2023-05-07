JUSAG strike looms after no response from gov't

Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has given government up to Friday, May 12, within which to “approve and pay our new salaries with all arrears from January to May 2023 failing which we shall resort to industrial action”.

According to JUSAG, no word was heard from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on members’ new salaries as of close of Friday, May 5.

“At this moment, we had to say, ‘enough is enough’,” a notice to members on Friday said.

“We can’t bear it any longer. Our industrial action plans have been activated.”

According to the notice, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has been duly notified on the intention to proceed on strike in accordance with Sections 159-161 of the Ghana Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

If government does not respond favourably by Friday, May 12, all staff of the Judicial Service will wear red arm bands from Monday, May 15 “and that shall continue for one week”.

The notice issued by JUSAG General Secretary Abdulai Yakubu said a full-blow strike will be declared from Monday, May 22 if within the preceding week government does not address their grievances.

“Our indefinite strike shall remain in force, until we have the approval and payment of the new salaries with all the arrears from January to May 2023.”

—3news.com