ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bissas are very friendly, peaceful people — Bawku Naba

Headlines Bissas are very friendly, peaceful people — Bawku Naba
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Zugraan of the Kusaug traditional area and President of Kusaug Traditional Council, Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has said Bissas are very friendly and peaceful people in the Kusaug area, the country and beyond.

Naba Azoka II said this at the 17th Annual Zekula festival of the chiefs and people of the Bissas community held in Kulungungu in the Upper East Region.

In a statement read on his behalf by his secretary Patrick Adakudugu, Naba Azoka II said Zekula stands for unity.

He said Bissa people take advantage of their unity to achieve development and promote the welfare of Bissas as well as promoting peaceful coexistence with neighbouring communities.

Bawku Naba expressed his deep admiration of high profiled personalities of Bissas who consistently placed so much importance in the celebration of the festival not only by donating financial support but physical presence in Kulungungu.

Naba Azoka II, appeal to the Bissas community in the Kusaug traditional area, in particular, to continue to contribute their quota towards peace in Bawku.

Present at the occasional were Vice president of the Kusaug traditional council, Tambiis Baaluk-Ku Nwiake, Naba Ibrahim Aguuri II, Pusiga Naba; Naba Akoum Robert Agetwin Akolbilla, Binduri Divisional Chief; Naba Issifu Akebelingo VI chief of Tilli; Naba Ayarim Emmanuel Ayagiba Abangiba chief of Sapeliga; Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu; Hon Mahama Ayariga, MP Bawku Central among other dignitaries.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bissas are very friendly, peaceful people — Bawku Naba Bissas are very friendly, peaceful people — Bawku Naba

1 hour ago

Deploying more security to Bawku good but not the solution to the conflict — National chairman Bissas Association Deploying more security to Bawku good but not the solution to the conflict — Nat...

2 hours ago

I will establish farmer service center in every district in Ghana - Mahama ‘I will establish farmer service center in every district in Ghana’ - Mahama

2 hours ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George NPP primaries: Dr. Duffuor has no track record; he can’t compare himself to Maha...

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: IMCIM report is 2years old but still relevant - Prof. Frimpong-Boateng Galamsey fight: IMCIM report is 2years old but still relevant - Prof. Frimpong-B...

2 hours ago

Defamation: Galamsey allegation: Ken Agyapong files appeal against Kweku Baako; relies on Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report Defamation: Galamsey allegation: Ken Agyapong files appeal against Kweku Baako; ...

3 hours ago

Tipper truck runs into Bishop Obinims family house at Heman, three injured Tipper truck runs into Bishop Obinim’s family house at Heman, three injured

3 hours ago

Akropong Court remands landlord who butchered family of three at Adankwame Akropong Court remands landlord who butchered family of three at Adankwame

Latest: News
body-container-line