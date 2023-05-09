Bissas are very friendly, peaceful people — Bawku Naba

The Zugraan of the Kusaug traditional area and President of Kusaug Traditional Council, Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has said Bissas are very friendly and peaceful people in the Kusaug area, the country and beyond.

Naba Azoka II said this at the 17th Annual Zekula festival of the chiefs and people of the Bissas community held in Kulungungu in the Upper East Region.

In a statement read on his behalf by his secretary Patrick Adakudugu, Naba Azoka II said Zekula stands for unity.

He said Bissa people take advantage of their unity to achieve development and promote the welfare of Bissas as well as promoting peaceful coexistence with neighbouring communities.

Bawku Naba expressed his deep admiration of high profiled personalities of Bissas who consistently placed so much importance in the celebration of the festival not only by donating financial support but physical presence in Kulungungu.

Naba Azoka II, appeal to the Bissas community in the Kusaug traditional area, in particular, to continue to contribute their quota towards peace in Bawku.

Present at the occasional were Vice president of the Kusaug traditional council, Tambiis Baaluk-Ku Nwiake, Naba Ibrahim Aguuri II, Pusiga Naba; Naba Akoum Robert Agetwin Akolbilla, Binduri Divisional Chief; Naba Issifu Akebelingo VI chief of Tilli; Naba Ayarim Emmanuel Ayagiba Abangiba chief of Sapeliga; Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu; Hon Mahama Ayariga, MP Bawku Central among other dignitaries.