Mahama wishes King Charles III, Queen Camilla a successful and highly impactful reign

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the official coronation ceremony of His Majesty, King Charles III and Queen Camilla as king and queen of the United Kingdom.

In a post on Facebook, the Ghanaian politician congratulated the duo and extended best wishes together with his wife, Lordina Mahama to the two monarchs.

He said he wishes them a successful and highly impactful reign.

“Congratulations His Majesty King Charles III & Queen Camilla. That was a splendid coronation ceremony. Lordina & I wish you a successful and highly impactful reign,” John Dramani Mahama shared on Twitter.

The coronation was held on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

