Breastfeeding women must maintain personal hygiene — Nutritionist

Mr Samuel Atuahene Antwi, Nutritionist for the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, has advised breastfeeding mothers to maintain good personal hygiene and a healthy lifestyle in order to protect their infant.

He encouraged mothers to take care of their bodies by cleaning their hands before breastfeeding and showering on a regular basis to prevent illnesses in their newborns.

Mr. Antwi made the remarks during the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

"Breastfeeding in babies must be done exclusively from 0-6 months, which was one of the single most important child's inventions that aimed at the child's survival," he said.

The Nutritionist underlined the necessity of breastfeeding mothers keeping personal hygiene or taking care of their bodies on a regular basis after having a baby to keep both the infant and the body healthy.

He added that there is no need to clean the breasts or nipples before nursing, which some mothers take advantage of by avoiding breastfeeding their babies when they identify with handling a dirty material or thing.

"As a mother, maintaining a hygienic lifestyle is extremely important because it helps prevent the child from becoming infected; therefore, every breastfeeding mother must thoroughly wash their hands before and after touching a dirty surface or changing a baby's nappy," he explained.

Mr. Antwi further mentioned that the nature of the breast, particularly the nipple area, contains natural oils produced by the Montgomery glands, which are located on the dark-colored circular area known as areolae. This oil protects the nipple and skin while breastfeeding due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Despite the fact that nursing may be done in any scenario, he urged all breastfeeding mothers to make regular bathing a habit in order to maintain the body clean, particularly the breasts and nipples. As a result, even if a woman is coated in dirt or sweat, she can nurse her child.

Child Health Promotion Week is observed every year during the second week of May. The 2023 topic is "The Big Catch-up: Reaching Out to the Unreached with Child Interventions."

—CDA Consult