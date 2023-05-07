Security man jailed 24 years for having sex with 6-year-old girl

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 60-year-old security man to 24 years imprisonment for having sex with a six year old girl.

Osman Monnie charged with defilement, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, convicted Monnie on his own plea.

Prosecution led by Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo prayed the court to hand down the maximum sentence as the victim in the case could be the accused person’s granddaughter.

Supt. Boafo noted that despite the screaming and weeping of the victim, Monnie went ahead to defile the victim.

She therefore prayed the court to give the accused person a severe and deterrent sentence

The accused person who is married with three children could not tell the court why he chose to defile the minor.

The case as narrated by the Prosecution is that the complainant is a cleaner residing at North Kaneshie, Industrial Area with the victim.

It said the accused now convict, resided at Kasoa with his wife and children but worked as a security guard at Industrial Area,Kaneshie on Accra.

Prosecution said Monnie was to close to where the complainant resided and he used to play with the victim for about a year now.

On March 17, this year, Monnie had sexual intercourse with the victim and an anonymous person vidoed the sexual act between the victim and the convict.

Prosecution said on March 20, 2023, at about 1:00pm, the complainant saw the video which Monnie was having sex with the victim.

It said the complainant interviewed the victim and she narrated how Monnie had sex with her.

Prosecution said the victim indicated to the complainant that, that was not the first time Monnie had defiled her.

It said the complainant reported the matter to Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Kaneshie and a police medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

The Prosecution said when the medical form was returned to the Police, it confirmed that the victim had been defiled.

It said Monnie was quickly picked up by the Police.

GNA