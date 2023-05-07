No herbal concoction can cure hernia — Doctor

Dr. Barbara Ayesha Anawana Karbo, Head of the Accident and Emergency Department at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), stated punchers in the abdominal cavity can not be fixed by any drug because a drug can't move the intestine back to its original place except through surgery.

Hernia occurs when a small passage area is created in the abdomen or groin, and during different activities like lifting heavy weights, the intestine in the stomach is pushed to fill the new space, making the place appear like an odd bulge.

Dr. Karbo, an Emergency Medicine Physician, issued the warning during the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for the dissemination of health information in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office established the "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" public health advocacy platform to examine the aspects of four health communication approaches: informing, instructive, persuasive, and urging.

Dr. Karbo, speaking on the topic of "First aid at home and basic life support," indicated that patients with hernias usually came to the hospital when the condition had moved from its primary stage to a stage where the intestine got trapped in the abdominal cavity and began to rot.

She revealed that hernia surgery at an early stage doesn't require that the patient be admitted overnight at the hospital because the surgery was done by giving local amnesia, surgery, fixing the intestine back, mesh, and closing the opened spot.

However, at the rotten intestine stage, surgery was done by cutting open the abdomen, cutting off the rotten part, joining the healthy parts, and closing the area back to its normal state, which took more days before discharge.

The Accident and Emergency Specialist also revealed that some drug peddlers have taken advantage of the situation to sell all kinds of medication, both orthodox and herbal concoctions, to the public.

She said there has been evidence of herbal remedies on the market that were mixed with orthodox and herbal solutions in the wrong doses.

She added that the drug pedlars sold such medications in public buses and on market days, stressing that people who patronized such fraudsters could complain of normal blood sugar but be diagnosed by the pedlars as having diabetes.

Noting further that people who fell victim to such drug dealers usually contracted hyperglycemia,

The IMaH Accident and Emergency Specialist also expressed concern about men's apathetic attitudes toward sexual health treatment.

She noted that most men hide their health requirements or try to avoid talking about them and that they are sometimes hesitant to have an honest discussion about their sexual health history and present symptoms when they visit health facilities.

Dr. Karbo further stated that most men do not seek quick treatment for numerous health concerns, and when they do, they do not open up about their health issues, particularly those involving their reproductive organs.