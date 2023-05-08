Dormaa East District Health Directorate receives donation of medical items

Dormaa East District Health Directorate has on Friday, May 5, 2023 taken delivery of assorted medical supplies worth Two Hundred and Six Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-Seven Ghana Cedis and Forty-Five Pesewas (GHS206,147.45) for onward distribution to all health facilities across the district.

The items donated by Women’s Health to Wealth (WHW) an established NGO which seeks the health and wealth of women for the development of Ghana, is expected to improve quality healthcare delivery especially in the area of antenatal health.

The items include 10000 large size examination gloves, additional 2500 extra-large size examination gloves, 3000 alcohol prep pads, 2000 lancet push button safety 23G, 5400 1 ml luer lok syringe C safety needles, 2000 specimen container with lid (20ml), 1000 Hb analyzer cuvette, 1000 blood glucose meter, 97 tab mebendazole 500mg( 200’s), 15 ventilation bags (neonate), 34 penguin suction bulbs, 10 CHI handheld pulse oximeters, 10 one step Pro Hb analyzer kits, 15 blood glucose meter, 10 urine test strip 2GP consult 100’s per blt, 20 digital BP apparatus, and 10 BP apparatus with stethoscope.

At a brief meeting to hand over the items, the District Chief Executive, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Ageyman who received the medical supplies, recounted other benefits the district has received from WHW towards ensuring quality healthcare delivery. He expressed gratefulness and prayed WHW would continue to partner and support the district to improve on its healthcare services.

The District Director of Health, Madam Agnes Sarpong was appreciative of the kind gesture. She noted that the donation was timely and promised their efficient use.