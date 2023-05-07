TWEDA embarks on advocacy on unpaid care work by women

The Tano Women Empowerment and Development Association (TWEDA) is embarking on a campaign that seeks the recognition of unpaid care work by women as well as the urgent need to properly include females in decision-making process at home and at the community level.

The TWEDA and Plan International Ghana WISE project is being implemented in 15 communities in the Tano North Municipal Assembly namely Gyaakye, Dwenese, Yamfo, Tano Ano, Sukuumu, Krofrom, Susuanho, Rubi, Nsuapemkrom, Koforidua, Tanomu, Subriso, Mankranho, Santaase and Nkwantabisa.

At a meeting in Sunyani to discuss the execution plan of the project, Board and Management members of TWEDA were unanimous that in the context of Africa and indeed in most Ghanaian societies, women are manageress of the home.

“They do a lot of work at home which include washing, cooking, cleaning, sweeping, serving of dishes, breast-feeding, and feeding of children, bathing, and dressing of children, seeding children to school, bring them from school, taking care of children and many more, which we don’t pay them in monetary terms. Unfortunately, many of our men do not consider those as work and therefore refused to appreciate them”, the meeting acknowledged.

The meeting further expressed concern about the practice where some men go on pension and refuse to allocate a portion of their end-of-service package to their wives on the grounds that they alone toiled for their money even when their wives supported them in diverse ways.

Decision-making

It said women and girls are often left out in decision-making processes as especially at the grassroot level (home and community level) even though women also have rich and innovative ideas to contribute to development.

The TWEDA and Plan International Ghana WISE project, which began last month, is expected to end in September.

The meeting was chaired by Mrs. Theresa Adjei-Boafo, chairperson of TWEDA. In attendance were Lucy Annor, Coordinator and Mrs. Edith Mborati, Program Officer, among others.

TWEDA is a registered women-led and absolute women not-for-profit and non-governmental organization established in 2010 to promote women and children’s rights, women economic empowerment, environmental justice, livelihoods and entrepreneurial skills development and training of women particularly those in rural communities, health, water and sanitation programs, climate change awareness creation and mitigation and adaptation strategies using indigenous knowledge and strategies.

Members are drawn from five mining affected communities in Ahafo region and other parts of Sunyani in the Bono Region.