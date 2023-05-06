ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.05.2023 Crime & Punishment

WN/R: Police probe death of Constable shot dead by senior colleague

WNR: Police probe death of Constable shot dead by senior colleague
06.05.2023 LISTEN

The Police have commenced probe into circumstances surrounding the death of a Police constable in the Western North Region on May 5, 2023.

The Constable according to a statement from the Police met his untimely death when he was allegedly shot by one of his senior colleagues at the Western Regional Police Command when they were returning from an operation last night.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The IGP, the statement said, immediately after the incident occurred dispatched a team which left Accra and arrived in the Region in the early hours of today, 6 May 2023, to assess the situation and interact with the personnel. The team was led by Commissioner of Police Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General/Welfare.

The IGP also dispatched another team of Police Management Board members this morning led by Commissioner of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Youhuno, Director-General/Administration to visit the family of the deceased and formally notify them of his passing, commiserate with them and also assure them of a thorough investigation into the incident.

A police clinical psychologist has been assigned to the family to support them through this difficult time. Another team of clinical psychologists has also been deployed to the Western Regional Police Command to offer psycho-social support to the personnel of the command following the loss of their colleague.

Meanwhile, the suspect Police officer is in custody as part of the investigation process.

-Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

WNR: Police probe death of Constable shot dead by senior colleague WN/R: Police probe death of Constable shot dead by senior colleague

1 hour ago

Ghanaians react to the dressing of Akufo-Addo at King Charles III's coronation Ghanaians react to the dressing of Akufo-Addo at King Charles III's coronation

2 hours ago

Learn from your past experiences — Cyber safety advocate tells victims of scam Learn from your past experiences — Cyber safety advocate tells victims of scam

2 hours ago

Tolon primaries : Naa-Nyema prepared to win seat for NDC in 2024 — delegates Tolon primaries : Naa-Nyema prepared to win seat for NDC in 2024 — delegates

3 hours ago

ASP detained for killing Constable at Bibiani ASP detained for killing Constable at Bibiani

3 hours ago

Self-styled pastor arrested over the death of married woman who visited for spiritual consultation Self-styled pastor arrested over the death of married woman who visited for spir...

3 hours ago

Handout via REUTERS - BUCKINGHAM PALACE King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned in lavish, archaic British ritual

5 hours ago

WN: Police Constable allegedly shot dead by his 'drunk' senior colleague during argument W/N: Police Constable allegedly shot dead by his 'drunk' senior colleague during...

5 hours ago

Asafo warriors grab two deers to climax 2023 Aboakyer Festival Asafo warriors grab two deers to climax 2023 Aboakyer Festival

5 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia MPs flouting party rules will be replaced – Nyamah NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia MPs flouting party rules will be replaced – Nyamah

Latest: News
body-container-line