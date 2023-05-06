WN/R: Police probe death of Constable shot dead by senior colleague

06.05.2023 LISTEN

The Police have commenced probe into circumstances surrounding the death of a Police constable in the Western North Region on May 5, 2023.

The Constable according to a statement from the Police met his untimely death when he was allegedly shot by one of his senior colleagues at the Western Regional Police Command when they were returning from an operation last night.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The IGP, the statement said, immediately after the incident occurred dispatched a team which left Accra and arrived in the Region in the early hours of today, 6 May 2023, to assess the situation and interact with the personnel. The team was led by Commissioner of Police Mrs Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director-General/Welfare.

The IGP also dispatched another team of Police Management Board members this morning led by Commissioner of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Youhuno, Director-General/Administration to visit the family of the deceased and formally notify them of his passing, commiserate with them and also assure them of a thorough investigation into the incident.

A police clinical psychologist has been assigned to the family to support them through this difficult time. Another team of clinical psychologists has also been deployed to the Western Regional Police Command to offer psycho-social support to the personnel of the command following the loss of their colleague.

Meanwhile, the suspect Police officer is in custody as part of the investigation process.

-Classfmonline.com