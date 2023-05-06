Ghanaians react to the dressing of Akufo-Addo at King Charles III's coronation

It was a resplendent display of culture from across the globe as King Charles III was officially crowned King of the United Kingdom on Saturday, May 6, taking over from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The coronation also saw King Charles’ wife, Camilla, also crowned Queen.

Guests from across the world stepped up in colourful wear.

King of Ashanti Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was in attendance alongside his wife, Lady Julia, in their traditional regalia.

But the outfit of Ghana’s President has become the talk of town.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was seen dressed in a Western suit. He was in the company of his wife, Rebecca, whose colourful Kente dress radiated the colours of Ghana.

So, for the President’s, is it a Yay or Nay?

What are you wearing there? You don't have any traditional wear???

— Kent Blazze (@KENTBLAZZE1516) May 6, 2023

-3news.com