06.05.2023

ASP detained for killing Constable at Bibiani

ASP detained for killing Constable at Bibiani
06.05.2023 LISTEN

An Assistant Superintendent of Police has been detained for murdering a police Constable in the Western North Region.

The incident happened Friday evening during a trip from Bibiani to Sefwi Wiawso after an operation.

Reports gathered by Citi TV/Citi FM’s correspondent, Stanley Boadi indicated that on Friday, May 5, at about 19:45pm, the ASP known as Frank Nsiah – Head of Western North Regional Police Intelligence Unit – shot dead Constable David Gbati while on their way for an assignment at Awaso in the Bibiani-Ahnwiaso-Bekwai Municipality.

ASP Nsiah who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol picked up an argument with his subordinates in the service vehicle, resulting in the unfortunate incident.

Gbati’s body has been deposited at the Sefwi Wiawso mortuary while ASP Frank Nsiah, has been detained at the Bekwei police station pending further investigations.

—citinewsroom

