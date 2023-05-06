ModernGhana logo
W/N: Police Constable allegedly shot dead by his 'drunk' senior colleague during argument

A police officer by name Constable David Gbati has been shot dead by a senior officer after an argument, 3news.com gathers.

The two were said to be on their way to Awaso in the Bibian-Anwhiaso-Bekwai Municipality in the Western North Region on Friday night when the incident occurred.

ASP Frank Nsiah, who is said to be the head of the Western North Regional Police Intelligence Unit (PIU) was said to be under the influence of alcohol.

He, then, picked an argument with his subordinates in the Ghana Police Service vehicle, resulting in the shooting of Constable Gbati.

The body of the deceased officer has been deposited at the Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital morgue while ASP Frank Nsiah has been detained at the Sefwi Bekwai Police Station for further investigations.

—3news.com

