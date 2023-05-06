TUC to embark on nationwide strike on May 9 to demand reinstatement of sacked union executives by Sunon Asogli

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates have served notice it will on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, embark on a nationwide protest in solidarity with the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC.

The protest is on the back of the failure of Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited to reinstate local union executives who happen to be workers in the company. The protest will be held at Kpone precisely around where Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited operates.

According to the union, the reason for their local leader's termination was because they joined the Ghana Mine Workers Union which is under the Trades Union Congress.

However, Sunon Asogli in a statement issued on Thursday, May 4 refuted such claims.

Reacting to this on Citi News, the General Secretary of the union Abdul-Moomin Gbana described Sunon Asogli's reaction as absurd.

In view of this, the Ghana Mine Workers Union has stated that it will embark on a nationwide demonstration on Tuesday, May 9 to drum home their demands.

“TUC and all its 23 affiliates will be converging at Kpone precisely around where the company operates to demonstrate to the company and the entire world, the rights of workers must be respected. They are non-negotiable. After 9th May obviously, there will be a series of actions but we are hopeful that before the due date, something drastic will happen that result in the reinstatement of the workers if not we will stick to the plan”.

He further indicated that a meeting was held with an associate to the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede on Friday, May 5, 2023, with the union to find an amicable solution to their demands is likely to yield positive results.

“We have also indicated that by close of Monday, May 8, 2023, if we do not hear anything substantial…the TUC's structures have made a decision for us to ask accordingly”.

—citinewsroom