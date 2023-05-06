Ghanaian, African young talents honoured for projecting continent

Twenty-nine young Africans who are projecting the continent positively through tourism and the media were honoured at the maiden edition of the Africa Young Talent Achievers Awards (AYOTAA), held recently in Accra, Ghana.

The honourees included the deputy head of corporate affairs of the Ghana Tourism Authority, GTA, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi; two Nigerians, Ash Musy and Ijekimora Kimorality; Ugandan, BigSam Kisakye Katabaro; South African, Hakhakhi Franchesca Masindi; and Zimbabwean, Thee Ammartian.

Kusi was awarded as the Africa Corporate Man of the Year for his outstanding contribution to putting Ghana on the global map by projecting the country’s rich culture, heritage and resources through tourism.

Nigeria’s Ash Musy and Ijekimora Kimorality were similarly awarded as the Brand Influencer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, respectively.

BigSam Kisakye Katabaro from Uganda, Hakhakhi Franchesca Masindi (South Africa) and Thee Ammartian (Zimbabwe) were awarded as Africa Humanitarian of the Year, Fashion Brand of the Year and Young Female Achiever of the Year, respectively.

The AYOTAA awards scheme recognizes outstanding performance and contribution of personalities in the academia, corporate world, politics, business, civil society, among others. It also acknowledges inspiring African creatives as well as personalities who are breaking the bounds and putting Africa on the global map.

This year’s awards held under the theme, "Rewarding Africa’s Thriving Talents."

Receiving his award, Kusi thanked the organisers, and pledged his commitment to exemplary leadership and the discovery of young African talents.

“On behalf of myself, my institution the Ghana Tourism Authority, my family and team, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the organisers for the honour of this award. I am deeply humbled by the award and accept the challenge that it imposes on me to continue to lead exemplary leadership and discovery of young talents hinged on nothing else but compassion and people-first. l accept (the award) with humility, appreciation and pride this honorary award and dedicate to all who have contributed to the success,” Kusi stated.

A public relations and marketing practitioner, Kusi is a past secretary of the GTA’s board from 2010 – 2014 as well as special assistant to a former chief executive officer of the GTA, Mr. Charles Osei Bonsu. He holds two masters degrees; one in public relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now University of Media, Arts and Communication and an MBA in marketing from the Methodist University Ghana..

The AYOTAA awards scheme is an initiative of the Supreme Innovations Live Media, under the leadership of Mr. Joshua K. Agbenyah Jnr, the chief executive officer, who also doubles as the executive director and producer. The scheme aims at supporting young creatives and to be their voice

Nomination for the awards is based on an honoree's works and brand, as well as votes by the public and the company’s board.

AYOTAA 2023 Honoree List

1. Akumaa Mama Zimbi – Africa Innovative Female Media Personality of the Year – Ghana

2. BigSam Kisakye Katabaro – Africa Humanitarian of the year – Uganda

3. Miss Ida Nylander - Africa Innovative Entrepreneur of the year - Ghana

4. Mrs. Chichi Yakubu (CEO, Nyonyo) – Africa Innovative Food Brand of the year

5. Dr. Blaise Ackom – Africa Health Patron of the year

6. Mr. Thomas Osei Mensah (CEO, Priority Solution Limited Africa) – Africa Thriving Man of the year

7. Prince Ruben (CEO, Photo Phactory) – Africa Revolutionary Photographer of the year

8. Miss. Nancy Blanc (CEO, Ghana Make Up Studio) – Africa Revolutionary Make Up Artist of the year

9. Mr. Fio Richardson Commey (Director, Policy Planning, National Commission On Culture) - Africa Indigenous Man of the year - Ghana

10. Mr. Raj Mirpuri ( Head Of Sales, Bel-Aqua) – Africa Business Man of the year - Ghana

11. Ameyaw Debrah (CEO, Ameyaw Media) - Africa Innovative Blogger of the year

12. Nana Kojo – (CEO, Kojo Kreations) – Africa Innovative Man of the year

13. Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi - ( Deputy Head, Corporate Affairs of Ghana Tourism Authority) - Africa Corporate Man of the Year

AYOTAA 2023 Winners’ List

1. Blogger of the year – Abubakari Sadiq Yakubu - Ghana

2. Brand Influencer of the year – Ash Musy – Nigeria

3. Fashion Brand of the year – Hakhakhi Franchesca Masindi – South Africa

4. Fashion Icon of the year – Charlie Dior – Ghana

5. Female Model of the year – Zabelo Hlabisa – South Africa

6. Female Vocalist of the year – Ijekimora Kimorality - Nigeria

7. Food Brand of the year – Seph’s Local bar - Ghana

8. Humanitarian of the year – David Atamina – Ghana

9. Instrumentalist of the year – Mac Hamlet – Ghana

10. Photographer of the year - Deximos Rodgers - Uganda

11. Talent Manager of the year – Kwesi Stanza – Ghana

12. Young Female Achiever of the year – Thee Ammartian – Zimbabwe

13. Promising Musical Artiste of the year – Ktwins – Ghana

14. Song Writer of the year- O’jeuz – Ghana

15. Female Media Personality of the year – Doreen Avio - Ghana

16. Beauty Queen of the year - Gifty Boakye – Ghana