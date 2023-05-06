How did Vernon Darko become president of National Cathedral – Ablakwa demand answers from Secretariat

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has issued Episode 3 of the National Cathedral Scandals — American Edition.

The Parliamentarian traveled to the US after Parliament went on recess and has made a number of decoveries which he has been sharing in a series on his Facebook page.

In the latest post on Saturday, May 6, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that both the Oklahoma and Illinois registration documents reveal that one Dr. Vernon Darko is the President and Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc.

Arguing that this is not in any document submitted to Parliament by the National Cathedral Secretariat, the MP is demanding answers for Ghanaians to know how Dr. Venon Darko became president of the national project.

“How did Dr. Vernon Darko become President of a national project abroad? Who appointed him to that position? How does he derive his authority? How is he accountable to Ghanaians? Why is Parliament not aware of his exalted status?” Ablakwa quizzed.

The North Tongu MP continued, “If the "National" Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc. is truly a national project belonging to Ghanaians, why are Ghana’s two diplomatic missions in Washington, D.C. and New York playing absolutely no role? Why should Dr. Vernon Darko and his collaborators have all the authority over a so-called national project abroad while our Ambassador and Permanent Representative have absolutely no authority and no locus?”

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa insists that the Auditor-General must urgently commence an audit into the domestic and international operations of the “National” Cathedral of Ghana.

Find more in the attachment below:

