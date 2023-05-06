ModernGhana logo
Accra to join New York, other cities to hold ICAD Conference 2023

By Reporter
Accra will this year join the cities of New York, Maryland, and Chicago in the USA to host this year's International Convention of Africans in Diaspora (ICAD).

The National Association of Clergy Ghana (NACAG), the local chapter of the International Clergy Association Inc. led by Reverend Dr. Bishop Charles Abban, Executive Director of NACAG, has disclosed.

According to him, the ICAD 2023 will be held internationally in Chicago on 28th July 2023; Maryland from 4th - 5th August 2023; New York on 12th August 2023, and Accra Ghana from 9th - 10th December 2023).

"The conference is expected to attract both Diasporas and Africans and give a boost to tourism and relationship development amongst Africans and the Diaspora. The Theme for this conference is dubbed: "The Truth Needs to be Told."

Bishop Dr. Charles Abban, who also doubles as the President of the International Clergy Association Inc. revealed that the conference will bring together Africans and African-Americans in the diaspora for a common goal of developing their motherland - Africa.

"The overall program will include side events like: networking, renaming ceremonies of the day you were born, convention of Praise and Worship, music and several other impactful activities," he said. He noted that the event will also be used to present a book titled "Gyinaye - The Survivor on the Bridge of the Atlantic".

"This book will be a resource material for the conference which is open for Africans, Americans and friends of Africa on the continent, in the United States and around the world who seek to bring true economic, political, social and spiritual emancipation of African and Africans everywhere," Bishop Dr. Charles Abban.

The International Clergy Association and NACAG Travel and Tours are organizers of the ICAD 2023.

About ICA & NACAG:
The international clergy Association (ICA) is a body of ordained ministers of God formed on January 31st, 2008 in Accra-Ghana

Under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Charles Abban, president, Founder and life patron.

ICA was constituted in line with his vision, as well as the expression of his desire to be a faithful steward of the Ministry of God, and the resource that the Lord has entrusted into his hands to bring together pastors, and Christians, as well as their extended families into common ministry and to advance the kingdom of God.

Besides, being an avenue for interaction and intra-ministerial work, the Association also seeks to provide a common teaching and training programmed, while aiding ministers in the provision of vital social service training their respective churches.

ICA provides a collaborative network of pastors across the globe, such that a pastor will have preaching appointments in other affiliated churches when he or she is out of the home country.

In this connection, ICA provides ordination, divine direction, spiritual and physical empowerment of pastors, churches and Christian organization worldwide that are engaged in Christian ministry including outreach, discipleship, missions, and economic empowerment.

It is the vision of ICAG to bring Africans together in the Diaspora for economic, social and spiritual empowerment.

It is also mandated to mobilize all Africans in the Diaspora to address issues, meet needs and build a sustainable economy for Africa.

NACAG on the other hand, is a body of ordained ministers of God or persons called by God to do his work in a professional manner, such as any professional bodies in the country. (Notable are the gifts to the church) Ephesians 4:11

Apostles, Prophets, Evangelists, Pastors, Teachers among others. NACAG acts an advocate for minister of God in Ghana.

NACAG also helps to ordain and license member pastors who have gone through those processes already or wish to be re-ordained or licensed.

More details available on its official website:

www.icadconference.org

