A/R: Fetish priests vow to curse any president who undermines passage of anti-LGBTQ bill

A group of Fetish Priests in the Ashanti region have threatened to curse any political leader who will undermine the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill in parliament.

The group calling itself Traditional Healers Association says they will deal severely with any political authority who will try to sabotage the bill.

The Parliament of Ghana is currently working on a Private Members’ Bill that would make it illegal to practice or promote LGBTQ+ activities in the country.

The proposed legislation which aims to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values seeks to restrict LGBTQ+ communities and its activities

The new Bill among others would criminalise the promotion and funding of LGBTQ+ activities as well as public displays of affection, cross-dressing and more. Campaigning for LGBTQ+ persons on social media or online platforms is also prohibited under the Bill.

The move by Ghana has however met tough opposition from both local and international stakeholders who wants the country to drop the bill.

Chairman of the traditional healers, Nana Yaw Achampong in an interview with this reporter has however emphasized that they strongly opposed lesbianism, bisexual and gayism hence calling on government and parliament to pass the bill.

He slammed President Akufo Addo for not taking a strong stance on the LGBTQ issues.

"Let me warn the country, we have consulted our gods and per what we know so far, it will be suicidal if any sitting president decides not to append his signature to the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill after Parliament passes it," he said