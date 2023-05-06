ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Fetish priests vow to curse any president who undermines passage of anti-LGBTQ bill

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News AR: Fetish priests vow to curse any president who undermines passage of anti-LGBTQ bill
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A group of Fetish Priests in the Ashanti region have threatened to curse any political leader who will undermine the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill in parliament.

The group calling itself Traditional Healers Association says they will deal severely with any political authority who will try to sabotage the bill.

The Parliament of Ghana is currently working on a Private Members’ Bill that would make it illegal to practice or promote LGBTQ+ activities in the country.

The proposed legislation which aims to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values seeks to restrict LGBTQ+ communities and its activities

The new Bill among others would criminalise the promotion and funding of LGBTQ+ activities as well as public displays of affection, cross-dressing and more. Campaigning for LGBTQ+ persons on social media or online platforms is also prohibited under the Bill.

The move by Ghana has however met tough opposition from both local and international stakeholders who wants the country to drop the bill.

Chairman of the traditional healers, Nana Yaw Achampong in an interview with this reporter has however emphasized that they strongly opposed lesbianism, bisexual and gayism hence calling on government and parliament to pass the bill.

He slammed President Akufo Addo for not taking a strong stance on the LGBTQ issues.

"Let me warn the country, we have consulted our gods and per what we know so far, it will be suicidal if any sitting president decides not to append his signature to the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill after Parliament passes it," he said

562023120812-1j041q5ccw-preist-2

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Ashanti Region now epicenter of rabies — GHS Ashanti Region now epicenter of rabies — GHS

1 hour ago

AR: Fetish priests vow to curse any president who undermines passage of anti-LGBTQ bill A/R: Fetish priests vow to curse any president who undermines passage of anti-LG...

1 hour ago

TUC to embark on nationwide strike on May 9 to demand reinstatement of sacked union executives by Sunon Asogli TUC to embark on nationwide strike on May 9 to demand reinstatement of sacked un...

1 hour ago

Stephen Atubiga, Leader of NLC Akufo-Addo has truly constructed more roads than any government since independen...

2 hours ago

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor NDC flagbearer race: Koku Anyidoho declares supports for Dr. Duffuor

2 hours ago

We wont let our guards down – Govt on end to COVID-19 emergency We won’t let our guards down – Govt on end to COVID-19 emergency

2 hours ago

How did Vernon Darko become president of National Cathedral – Ablakwa demand answers from Secretariat How did Vernon Darko become president of National Cathedral – Ablakwa demand ans...

2 hours ago

President Faure Gnassingbe is facing a new challenge by Togo opposition parties in elections set to later this year. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI AFP Togolese rush to register for elections

2 hours ago

Smoke billows during fighting between forces of two rival Sudanese generals in Khartoum, on May 5. By - AFP Air raids in Sudan capital ahead of first direct talks

2 hours ago

AFP - SEBASTIEN BOZON Anti-monarchists arrested at King Charles Coronation protest

Latest: News
body-container-line