06.05.2023 Social News

Happy Royal International School CEO constructs 7-unit office block for Airforce Military Base

By Kay Agbenyega II Contributor
06.05.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Happy Royal International School (HaRIS), Mr. Happy Agbenyenu has constructed a seven (7) unit block for the Airforce Military Base in Accra.

The reconstruction of the dilapidated blocks into a seven (7) unit block which was completed and handed over, is to serve as a single-bedroom self-contained accommodation for officers of the Base.

He has also constructed a borehole for the Airforce Military Base which would serve the Base and surrounding communities.

Speaking in an interview, he indicated that his decision to reconstruct the building for the Airforce was to give them a conducive atmosphere to live and work.

According to him, he was met with the deplorable state of the building during his visit to a friend at the Base hence, his decision to assist.

He noted that, “I realised that the building was in a very bad state, there was no proper ventilation. The rooms were very small so I took it upon myself to come in and help to turn the face of the dilapidated place to its current comfortable place, with each unit having a kitchenette, hall and washroom.”

Happy Agbenyenu believes that the project would go a long way to ease congestion since officers can now have a befitting accommodation which will give them peace of mind to perform their duties in a serene atmosphere.

He expressed great gratitude to all, including the masons, labourers who ensured that the project was completed on time and expressed the hope that the facility would be put to good use and maintained.

Mr. Happy Agbenyenu pledged his continuous support for the military.

