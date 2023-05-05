NABCO is not Alan’s idea; all his initiatives produce sustainable jobs – Buaben Asamoa

Alan Kyerematen

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has expressed optimism about the chances of Alan Kyerematen becoming the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking as a Communications manager of the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen, Mr. Asamoa argued that the flagbearer hopeful cannot be held responsible for the failures of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme.

According to him, all initiatives of Alan produce sustainable jobs, and given the chance to lead the country as President, he will transform the economy.

“1D1F has produced nearly 200,000 sustainable jobs compared to NABCO, a government initiative. NABCO is not Alan’s idea and it’s not sustainable. I’m saying that he produces sustainable jobs based on private-sector investments.

“I’m telling you that Alan’s direct contribution has given you sustainable jobs through factories that he will make sure he focuses on to run even better and expand access. That is where the job will come from, the private sector,” Yaw Buaben Asamoa said in an interview with Citi News.

The former Adentan MP further shared that the impact of Alan Kyerematen on President Akufo-Addo's government is not recognised because Ghana is statistically deficient.

He insists that as Trade Minister, Alan handed the private sector a massive boost which helped the Ghanaian economy.

“So there is an economy that has been built on the private sector. The thing we need to do is to bring it home through data that we don’t have. When we strengthen the statistical part of the economy we will realise the impact of the things that Alan has done already and those things that he invests more in and focus more attention on so that we will grow,” Yaw Buaben Asamoa shared.

Alan Kyerematen resigned as the Minister of Trade and Industry in January this year to pursue his ambition for President.

He is now one of the three frontrunners ahead of the flagbearer elections of the New Patriotic Party.