Don’t ever describe God in human terms; He’s greater – Pastor

A renowned Nigerian pastor Dr. Funke has delivered a profound and thought-provoking sermon on the nature of God.

The sermon on Friday, May 5, shared via a series of tweets, delved into the complexities of understanding the divine and urged followers to embrace the mystery of God.

In the sermon, Dr. Funke emphasized the importance of recognizing the three distinct persons of the Holy Trinity – the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

According to the pastor, these three persons are co-eternal, share the same divine essence, and have always existed.

Dr. Funke further highlighted the eternal nature of Jesus, the Son, stating that His incarnation in human flesh was not His beginning.

Dr. Funke went on to caution against attempting to describe God using human terms or concepts, as they fall short of capturing the true nature of the divine.

"Because God is of a higher dimension than ours, using our 3-D to describe this maximally great One is very difficult," the pastor tweeted.

Instead, Dr. Funke encouraged followers to rely on the teachings of the Lord, the Prophets, and the Apostles, as they provide the most accurate understanding of the divine mystery.

The pastor warned against straying from these teachings, as doing so could lead to misinterpretations of God's nature.

The sermon concluded with a powerful message, reminding believers of the greatness and incomprehensibility of God.

Dr. Funke quoted 1 Timothy 3:16, which reads, "Beyond all question, the mystery from which true godliness springs is great: He appeared in the flesh, was vindicated by the Spirit, was seen by angels, was preached among the nations, was believed on in the world, was taken up in glory.”