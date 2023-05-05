GTV threatens TV license fee defaulters with Nogokpo shrine

The state broadcaster, Ghana Television (GTV) has threatened to summon TV license fee defaulters to the dreaded Nogokpo shrine if they fail to settle their debts.

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 5, GTV posted an image of the shrine with the caption “Do you owe TV Licence Fee?”

The TV license fee was introduced in Ghana in 1966 by the Broadcast Act to fund public broadcasting services.

All individuals and businesses that own a television set are required by law to pay an annual TV license fee of GHS10.

The funds are used to support the operations of GTV and other public broadcasters.

However, many Ghanaians continue to default on the payment of the TV license, prompting GTV to resort to deities to recover the fees.

The threat to summon defaulters before the Nogokpo shrine, known for punishing offenders with spiritual illness or sometimes death has generated controversy and debate on social media.

Some netizens who chanced on the post find it funny while others deemed it unprofessional.

Critics argue that GTV’s approach is archaic and amounts to psychological torture, while others believe it could compel notorious defaulters to pay.