ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Farmer sues Bagbin and Godfred Dame over anti-LGBQ+ bill

Headlines Farmer sues Bagbin and Godfred Dame over anti-LGBQ+ bill
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A private citizen, Mr Paul Boama Sefa has dragged the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to court over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Mr. Sefa, a farmer in the Ashanti Region in his writ alleges that the Speaker and the Attorney General have violated the constitution in the handling of the Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

He argued that Parliament did not conduct a fiscal impact analysis of the Bill given its financial implication.

According to the plaintiff, provisions of section 100(1) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2026 (Act 921), which requires that the Bill shall be accompanied by a fiscal impact analysis when the Bill was first laid in Parliament, was not complied with and has still not been complied with.

This statutory breach, he insists forms plans by the Speaker to violate the laws of the country.

Paul Sefa further argues that the failure of the Speaker of Parliament to exercise the provisions of the law was intentional given his firm determination to allow the Bill to go through the legislative process despite being fully aware of the statutory conditions precedent for laying the Bill.

In his relief, he is among other things seeking an order directed at the Speaker, his deputies, his agents, assigns and privies from proceeding with any processes related to the Bill until the statutory provisions of section 100(1) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2026 (921) are complied with.

Also, an order directing the Speaker, his deputies, his agents and privies to ensure compliance with section 100(1) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) before any further steps are taken in respect of the Bill.

He wants a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further breaches of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) plus any other relief the court may deem fit.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Adentan Building Collapse: Owner extended storey without permit – Engineering Council reveals Adentan Building Collapse: Owner extended storey without permit – Engineering Co...

1 hour ago

Ketu South: Togolese border security officials block Ghanaians from crossing into Lome Ketu South: Togolese border security officials block Ghanaians from crossing int...

1 hour ago

NR: You'll get justice - IGP assures assaulted Dagbon FM presenter N/R: You'll get justice - IGP assures assaulted Dagbon FM presenter

1 hour ago

WR: Six Burkinabes trapped in illegal mining pit at Simpa Dadwen W/R: Six Burkinabes trapped in illegal mining pit at Simpa Dadwen

1 hour ago

We're not carrying out any recruitment exercise – EC We're not carrying out any recruitment exercise – EC

1 hour ago

Two arrested for posing as ECG revenue mobilization taskforce members Two arrested for posing as ECG revenue mobilization taskforce members

1 hour ago

Flagbearer race: Bawumia supporters in Ashanti Region promise 85 victory Flagbearer race: Bawumia supporters in Ashanti Region promise 85% victory

1 hour ago

Offer pro bono services to the needy, legal aid is not well-resourced – Chief Justice to new lawyers Offer pro bono services to the needy, legal aid is not well-resourced – Chief J...

1 hour ago

One killed as another storey building collapses in Ashaley Botwe One killed as another storey building collapses in Ashaley Botwe

1 hour ago

We also have veins and blood; we go to the same market – Lab professionals threaten strike over poor condition of service We also have veins and blood; we go to the same market – Lab professionals threa...

Latest: News
body-container-line