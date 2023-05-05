The culture of Kofi Akpaloo printing and pasting massive posters on every wall, trotro, every corner is wow – Oliver Barker ridicules

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana has been the subject of ridicule by human rights activist Oliver Barker Vormawor.

He claims the politician is spending alot of money to print numerous posters for his campaigns.

Mr. Akpaloo who contested the 2020 presidential election has announced plans to contest the 2024 elections.

Oliver in a Facebook post on Friday claims Kofi Apaloo seem satisfied spending huge monies to print and paste his posters across the length and breadth of the country without making any impact.

“When I think of the amount of money Kofi Apaloo must have spent to print and paste his Liberal Party posters on every tree, wall, billboard and trotro in the whole Ghana; I’m like wow!

“I wonder when will FixTheCountry ever get enough money to buy one computer; a desk and an office space,” he wrote.

According to Oliver, “The Third Force must come through dedicated mobilizing. Not a culture of posters.”