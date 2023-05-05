Rising youth unemployment is proof that NABCO, other employment interventions by gov’t failed - FOSDA

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has expressed concern about Ghana’s rising youth unemployment.

FOSDA in a press release insists that the rising unemployment is largely because of policy failure.

The release has been issued after the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) issued the Labour Statistics Report this week.

According to the government statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, 25% of young people age 15–35 were not in employment, education, or training (NEET) across the three quarters of 2022. This amounts to 2.5 million people, or 1 out of every 4 young people.

The report also indicated that about 1.76 million people were unemployed in the third quarter of 2022, and two out of every three unemployed people were female.

FOSDA believes that the report clearly shows that the numerous government youth employment interventions and initiatives such as NABCO, YouStart, and YEA, among many others, have failed to sustainably address the youth unemployment situation in the country.

The Foundation proposes that the country should adopt an alternative and sustainable approach to addressing the problem of youth unemployment.

“It is crucial at the moment to take urgent short-term measures with long-term effects, including efficient and inclusive implementation of existing youth employment interventions. FOSDA is calling on the National Youth Employment Strategy to address the menace of youth unemployment on a long-term and comprehensive basis.

“We also urge the government to scale up reforms in the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) section focusing on transition from school to job approaches as both short- and long-term measures to tackle youth employment,” part of the release from FOSDA said.

The Foundation further urges the government to consider more investment in agribusiness, entrepreneurship, apprenticeship, construction, tourism, and sports as key sectors that can offer increased employment opportunities for Ghanaian youth both in the short and long term.