There’s no dignity in nudity; cover-up – ‘Decent’ lady advises colleagues

In a world where dressing to 'provoke' seems to be the norm, one Nigerian lady is calling for a return to decency and dignity in the way women dress.

Deborah Ocheido, a Twitter user who many have described as a "decent lady," recently took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter.

In her post, Ocheido expressed concern about the way many women dress these days, indicating that such an attitude shows a lack of home training and a disregard for dignity.

She urged her colleagues to cover up and dress modestly, arguing that there is no dignity in nudity.

Her message seems to touch many people, particularly men who have been struggling to deal with the sight of women exposing their sensitive body parts in public.

Many reacted to the post commending Ocheido for her stance, with some even calling for a youth movement to promote decency and modesty in the way women dress nowadays.