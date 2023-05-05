Economic crisis: Now that covid-19 no more an emergency, will gov't blame only Russia-Ukraine or add Sudan war?– Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa Policy Think Tank, Franklin Cudjoe has ridiculed government for constantly blaming covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war for the ailing economy.

He said now that covid-19 is more an emergency, will the government keep flogging it or add the Sudan conflict to keep justifying the ailing economy.

President Akufo-Addo has said during a UN speech that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cost Africa more than any region, stating that any bullet fire in Ukraine hits the pocket of Ghanaians.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) today, May 5, declared the end of COVID-19’s status as a global health emergency at a media engagement at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

“It is therefore with great hope that I declare #COVID19 over as a global health emergency. However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat,” said WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Considering this, the policy advisor is asking if the government will now blame only the war in Ukraine or add that of Sudan.

In a tweet on Friday, May 5, Mr. Cudjoe stated, “World Health Organization (WHO) officials have said COVID is no longer a global health emergency. Russia-Ukraine war now the only punch bag or we add Sudan conflict?”